Sessions on the Beaches to cut ribbon on area’s first legal cannabis store at 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 14

This artist's conception shows what the Sessions on the Beaches cannabis retail store on Kingston Road will look like. The Grand Opening is set for the morning of Friday, Feb. 14.

By ALANA RAYMAN

The Beach’s first Cannabis store, Sessions at 964 Kingston Rd., will have its Grand Opening celebration on the morning of Friday, Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day.

The Grand Opening will start with a special ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:45 a.m. On hand will be store owner Najla Guthrie, Sessions on the Beaches president and co-founder Steven Fry, staff members and industry partners.

The ceremony will also feature photo and interview opportunities. Customers will receive free giveaways while the supplies last.

“The space will be a bright, clean and a welcoming environment where customers can ask questions and receive hands-on assistance from knowledgeable staff,” said Fry. “We want to help educate the community while offering access to cannabis that is legal and Health Canada quality controlled.”

Sessions on the Beaches is looking forward to opening the area’s first legal cannabis retail shop. After an intensive approval process, the store will aim to combat negative stigmas associated with cannabis use by offering a welcoming and educational retail experience for customers, said Fry.

New customers can expect “a welcome embrace, a safe product and an education. We are pumped to be the first ever cannabis store in the Beach, and there will be specials and lots of swag bags to celebrate this momentous occasion,” he said.

Sessions on the Beaches is opening in the store of that was home to the beloved Randall’s Stationery for decades.

For more information, please visit www.sesions.ca