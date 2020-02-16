East Toronto coffee shop seeking cups, spoons and old framed photos at Family Day event

The East Toronto Coffee Co. on Danforth Avenue is welcoming donations of cups, spoons and old framed photographs during an event set for Family Day on Monday, Feb. 17.

Local residents are invited to help decorate a new coffee shop set to open in the Danforth and Oak Park avenues area.

The East Toronto Coffee Co. is located at 2318 Danforth Ave., and on Family Day residents are invited to bring in framed photographs, coffee cups and spoons in exchange for a free coffee or hot chocolate.

The Spoon and Mug Swap for Free Coffee event takes place Monday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The new coffee shop is being opened by Ruben Vina who runs the Dundas and Carlaw bar in Leslieville and is also one of the co-founders of the Leslieville Beer Festival.

Vina is inviting residents in the east Danforth area to head over to his new coffee shop and help with the decorations.

“Before we open we need your help, we want your under-used mugs and spoons for our shop,” he said in a note to Beach Metro News.

“We are going to give you free coffee in exchange for every spoon and mug. We also need help decorating the shop. For this we are asking for copies of old pictures in the area (with or without humans is fine) to cover one of our walls. We ask that the picture is framed, so your history can become part of our history too. Your goal is to give the neighbourhood a place to find pieces of its history dating back to incorporation of East Toronto in 1888.”

The exchange event is being sponsored by Communauto, and those bringing in mugs and spoons need to know that supplies will be limited so they should arrive early on Family Day.

For more information, please email easttorontocoffeeco@gmail.com