Family Day weekend community skating parties slated

A number of local skating parties are planned for the Family Day weekend.

Beaches­–East York Councillor Brad Bradford and Beaches–East York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith will host a pair of community skating parties this Family Day weekend.

The first skate day will be on Sunday Feb. 16 at East York Memorial Arena from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. East York Memorial Arena is located at 888 Cosburn Ave.

The second community skate will be on Family Day (Monday Feb. 17) at Ted Reeve Arena from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ted Reeve Arena is located at 175 Main St.

Also on Family Day, southwest Scarborough residents are invited to a skating party hosted by the Scarborough Bluffs Community Association.

The second annual Fire and Ice Family Day celebration takes place at McCowan District Park, and will feature skating and a bonfire.

McCown District Park is located at 150 McCowan Rd. just south of Eglinton Avenue. The Fire and Ice event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please visit www.sbca.ca for more information.