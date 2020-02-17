Community Centre 55 seeks volunteers to help with Good Friday Easter Egg Hunt

Volunteers are needed by Community Centre 55 to help with face painting at this year's Good Friday Easter Egg Hunt in Kew Gardens.

The event takes place on April 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free face painting, children’s entertainment, egg hunt activities and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Volunteers are sought to face-paint simple designs such as bunny faces. All materials will be provided and no experience is necessary.

Volunteers will have two time slots: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If you are interested please phone Jade at 416-691-1113 ext. 224 or send an email to jade@centre55.com