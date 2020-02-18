Beach Hebrew Institute historian Dena Bain Taylor to speak at Tuesday night event

A talk by Beach Hebrew Institute historian Dena Bain Taylor is slated for tonight (Tuesday, Feb. 18).

The Beach & East Toronto Historical Society and the Beach Hebrew Institute are hosting a talk with writer and Beach Hebrew Institute historian Dena Bain Taylor.

It will be at the Beach Hebrew Institute at 109 Kenilworth Ave. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.

Taylor will discuss 100 years at the Beach, a history of the Beach Hebrew Institute.

Admission is free but note that there is limited space.

For more info, please visit www.tbeths.com