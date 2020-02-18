Man, 42, facing child porn charges after police conduct search warrant in Kingston Road and Main Street area

A 42-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after Toronto police conducted a search warrant in the Kingston Road and Main Street area earlier this month.
The search was conducted on Feb. 6, said police in a release issued on Feb. 17.
Neil Mains of Toronto is charged with possession of child pornography, access child pornography and make available child pornography.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Reports can also be made at Canada’s National Tipline for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children at www.cybertip.ca
