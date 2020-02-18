Police seek help locating missing 17-year-old boy last seen in southwest Scarborough

Toronto police are looking for the public's help in finding Raymond Igharo, 17, who has been missing since the evening of Feb. 12.

Toronto police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy last seen in southwest Scarborough.

Raymond Igharo, 17, was last seen on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Pharmacy Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.

Igharo is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, 141 pounds, with a thin build and short dark hair.

Toronto police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com