Police seek help locating missing 17-year-old boy last seen in southwest Scarborough

Toronto police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage boy last seen in southwest Scarborough.
Raymond Igharo, 17, was last seen on Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the Pharmacy Avenue and Danforth Avenue area.
Igharo is described as five-feet, five-inches tall, 141 pounds, with a thin build and short dark hair.
Toronto police are concerned for his safety.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
