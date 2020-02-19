Fairmount Park Winterfest set for Saturday, Feb. 22

There will be food and fun on tap for the Fairmount Park Winterfest slated for the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 22.

The annual Fairmount Park Winterfest, presented by the Ice Masters, is set for Saturday, Feb. 22.

The winter carnival takes place at Fairmount Park, located on the south side of Gerrard Street East just west of Bowmore Road , from noon to 5 p.m.

Organizers are hoping that the winter weather and cold conditions will be agreeable for this Saturday, as they did have to push back the event from an earlier date as it has not been cold enough for a long period which is needed to make good outdoor ice for skating.

The Fairmount Park Winterfest is a free community event that includes ice skating, sledding, live music, food and fun.

For more information and event updates, visit the Ice Masters Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/51607789318/