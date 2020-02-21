Beaches Recreation Centre event on Saturday to help raise funds for families of victims of Ukraine Airlines Flight 752

The Beaches Recreation Centre at 6 Williamson Rd. hosts a Bake Sale and Silent Auction on Saturday, Feb. 22. The event will help raise funds to support the families of the vicitims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which was shot down in Iran.

There will be a Bake Sale and Silent Auction hosted by children and other members of the community at the Toronto Beaches Recreation Centre on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All funds raised are for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which was shot down in Iran in January. Out of 176 passengers, 57 Canadians were killed and the families left behind need support.

Event organizers are looking for the community to come buy or donate baked goods and items suitable for the silent auction.

For more information, call the Beaches Recreation Centre at 416-392-0740 or Gaby at 416-371-1756.

The Beaches Recreation Centre is located at 6 Williamson Rd.