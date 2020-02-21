East Toronto libraries hosting trio of Black History Month events

The Riverdale Library will host a screening of the 2018 film The Hate U Give on Feb. 25 as part of Black History Month events.

A number of East Toronto libraries are hosting Black History Month events this February.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the puppet show Anansi and the Moss-Covered Rock will be presented at the Riverdale Library from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

The puppet show is a re-telling of a traditional African folktale followed by crafts for kids.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Riverdale Library will host an afternoon movie for adults with the screening of 2018’s The Hate U Give.

The movie tells the story of Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) who is constantly switching between two worlds: the poor, mostly Black neighbourhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white, prep school she attends. This uneasy balance is shattered when she witnesses the shooting death of her childhood friend at the hands of a police officer.

The screening is from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Riverdale Library is located at 370 Broadview Ave., just north of Gerrard Street East. For more info, call the branch at 416-393-7720.

On Friday, Feb. 28, the S. Walter Stewart Library in East York hosts an African Vegan Art Textile Workshop from 6 to 8 p.m.

Participants will have a chance to experience the art of making mud cloth, one of Africa’s most unusual and unique textiles, under the guidance of a professional.

The workshop is for those 18 years and older, and registration is required as space is limited.

To register, please go to www.eventbrite.ca/e/african-vegan-art-textile-workshop-tickets-88711930773

S. Walter Stewart Library is located at 170 Memorial Park Ave.