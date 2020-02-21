Hamilton cast members Park and Miles to present class at Beaches Dance and Music Studio

Two of the stars of the musical Hamilton will be at the Beaches Dance & Music Studio on Sunday, March 8, to present a Master Class in singing and dance.
The class is for participants ages 8 to 17.
Special guest instructors will be Stephanie Jae Park (who plays Eliza Hamilton) and Trevor Miles (who plays George Eaker) in the Toronto production of Hamilton which is now on stage at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.
The class at Beaches Dance & Music Studio will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
There is limited space and those wishing to take part are urged to book their spot as soon as possible. Deadline to register is Sunday, Feb. 23.
To register for the class, please visit https://www.beachesdanceandmusic.com/
The Beaches Dance & Music Studio is located at 1A Hannaford St. in the Kingston Road Village area.
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.