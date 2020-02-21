Hamilton cast members Park and Miles to present class at Beaches Dance and Music Studio

Stephanie Jae Park and Trevor Miles from the musical Hamilton will be at the Beaches Dance & Music Studio on March 8 to lead a Master Class on singing and dancing. Space is limited and deadline to register is Feb. 23.

Two of the stars of the musical Hamilton will be at the Beaches Dance & Music Studio on Sunday, March 8, to present a Master Class in singing and dance.

The class is for participants ages 8 to 17.

Special guest instructors will be Stephanie Jae Park (who plays Eliza Hamilton) and Trevor Miles (who plays George Eaker) in the Toronto production of Hamilton which is now on stage at the Ed Mirvish Theatre.

The class at Beaches Dance & Music Studio will take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

There is limited space and those wishing to take part are urged to book their spot as soon as possible. Deadline to register is Sunday, Feb. 23.

To register for the class, please visit https://www.beachesdanceandmusic.com/

The Beaches Dance & Music Studio is located at 1A Hannaford St. in the Kingston Road Village area.