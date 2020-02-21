Sunday Winter Stations Art Pop-Ups begin with photography workshop on Feb. 23

Noodle Feed was a popular installation with the kids at the launch of Winter Statilons 2020 at Woodbine Beach on Family Day. Art Pop-Ups presented by East End Arts will be taking place for the next five Sundays while Winter Stations continues. Photos by Donna Braybrook.

East End Arts will be holding Art Pop-Ups on the Sundays that the Winter Stations 2020 exhibition is taking place.

The Art Pop-Ups are free events and will be from Feb. 23 to March 22, at 1961 Queen St. E. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshops for this year’s Art Pop-Ups are following with the theme of the Winter Stations Beyond the Five Senses.

On Feb. 23 there will be the first workshop based off the sense “see,” a photography workshop lead by Diana Nazareth, a Toronto-based photographer and educator. Participants will have a chance to learn how to operate a camera and get tips on taking great photos. The workshop will include a guided walk of the Winter Stations installations on Woodbine Beach, and the photos taken will be printed and used to help create a community collage that will be displayed.



If you do not own a camera but are still interested in participating, visit www.eastendarts.ca/winter-stations-art-pop-ups/ to register for the event and a camera will be provided. Make sure to book early, as there is a limited amount of cameras available.

For the second Art Pop-up, on March 1, the theme is “taste” and the event will be a drag, food and aesthetics workshop/feast lead by Mikiki.

Tips on extravagantly plating junk food will be part of the pop-up. This workshop will look at principles of aesthetics, food security and learning how to increase the level of any junk food.

The third workshop on March 8, will on the sense of “smell” and will be presented by the North Shore Apothecary. They will be showing participants how to create a “Beach Bath” which will contain botanicals collected from the shores of Lake Ontario. The workshop will focus on slowing down, focusing and contemplation.

For the fourth workshop on March 15, the theme is “hear” and it will be hosted by the Artery Collective. The program will be linked to the collective’s current co-creation community who are dedicated to the arts and it will feature an afternoon of music and performance.



For the fifth and final workshop on March 22, the sense “touch” will be the theme. Felt artist Wendy Anderson will present the workshop. Participants are to meet at the boardwalk in front of the Donald D. Summerville pool (1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E.) to collect materials along the beach, and they will be then be guided in creating their own textural sculpture.

For more information on the Winter Station Art Pop-Ups, please visit www.eastendarts.ca/winter-stations-art-pop-ups/

This year’s winning Winter Station designs come from Madrid, Spain (Mirage), Edinburgh, Scotland (Kaleidoscope of the Senses) and Vienna, Austria (Noodle Feed). The fourth installation, The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble is from Toronto’s Centennial College.

The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble consists of three structures of varying sizes formed of a series of stacked wooden prisms in a circular shape beside a giant steel drum. Metal bells will hang as well, releasing sounds like a wind chime. Visitors will be able to use sticks attached to the structure to make their own sounds and join the ensemble.

Mirage was designed to read the movements of the sun and people. Depending on where visitors to the exhibit are positioned, they see either a red transparent sun setting or a light and bright rising sun. As they walk closer, they will see the thin structure that makes these two realities possible.

Kaleidoscope of the Senses re-purposes the existing lifeguard chair and brings together a dynamic composition of elements that are “both a visual and experiential celebration of the senses and a metaphor of the body in space.”

Noodle Feed creates a shared augmented reality environment where people can interact in new ways and consider “that the world is much more than we perceive.”

Winter Stations 2020 is on display at Woodbine Beach until March 30. Winter Stations local partners include the Beach Village BIA and East End Arts.

For more information, please visit https://winterstations.com/