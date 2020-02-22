Acoustic Harvest presents David Newland’s Northwest Passage on evening of Feb. 22

David Newland's Northwest Passage, presented by Acoustic Harvest, is set for the evening of Saturday, Feb. 22 at St. Paul's United Church on McIntosh Street in southwest Scarborough.

Acoustic Harvest presents David Newland’s Northwest Passage in Story and Song at St. Paul’s United Church on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

The Northwest Passage in Story and Song is a musical and spoken-word show that is combined with photography, storytelling and live original songs inspired by the artists’ travels to the Canadian Arctic.

Newland is also an expedition host and Zodiac driver and travelled to the Canadian Arctic, Labrador and Greenland. The show features Newland on stage with his backing band, Unchartered Waters.

Special guests include Siqiniup Qilauta Sunsdrum who will be sharing a contemporary and traditional Inuit culture by way of throat-singing, drum-dancing and Arctic games.

St. Paul’s United Church is located at 200 McIntosh St. in southwest Scarborough.

There is free parking in both church lots, side streets and nearby plaza lots. The venue is also wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are $25 when you purchase in advance and $30 at the door.

To buy tickets online, visit www.acousticharvest.ca/2020-02-22.html