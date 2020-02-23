Deja Views: Looking back to 1985 and Danke Schon at Queen Street East and Waverley Road

The photo above was taken by Chris Nicholls in 1985 and shows the Danke Schon store at Queen Street East and Waverley Road. Inset photo shows the building as it looks today.

By DAVID VAN DYKE

Well, apparently there’s always a big blowout sale on the northwest corner of Waverley Road and Queen Street East.

The original image was taken by local photographer Chris Nicholls in 1985.

Danke schon, Chris for this wonderful contribution.

If you’d like to see more of Chris’ work, check out www.chrisnicholls.live

If you’d like to see one of your old photos revisited, drop me a line at gdvandyke61@gmail.com