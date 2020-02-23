Scarborough Model Railroaders host open houses on Feb. 23 and March 1

The Scarborough Model Railroad Club hosts upcoming open houses on Feb. 23 and March 1 at their clubhouse at 17 Jeavons Ave.

The Scarborough Model Railroad Club hosts open houses on Sunday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, March 1.

The open houses will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 17 Jeavons Ave. in the Birchmount and Danforth roads area.

The Scarborough Model Railroad Club has been popular with railway enthusiasts for more than 40 years with its vast model railway operation featuring an extensive layout of land and locomotives.

They feature 1,500-square foot 1950s era layout set in southwestern Ontario with freight and passenger service trains, and a 1,300-square foot layout running through mountain scenery.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for children, and only cash will be accepted.