Beach Photo Club exhibit slated for Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills

The Beach Photo Club hosts an upcoming exhibition at the Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills. Works from many of the club’s photographers will be featured including Steve Dunn’s Kayaker Ashbridges Bay (photo above); and Kersti Meema’s Moose in the Mist (inset photo).

Celebrating its 21st season, the Beach Photo Club will host an upcoming exhibit at the Papermill Gallery in Todmorden Mills.

The exhibit runs from Feb. 26 until March 7. There will be an artists reception on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1 to 3 p.m.

This year’s exhibition will be celebrating the talent and vision of the club’s members The exhibition will feature the works of 20 different photographers and will display 80 images.

The images featured range from lyrical abstracts, to stunning architecture, to idyllic landscapes and floral portraits.

The Beach Photo Club has been providing members with opportunities to show their work in public for more than two decades now. The club meets the first and third Thursday of the month at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave., from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Papermill Gallery in the Todmorden Mills Heritage Site is located at 67 Pottery Rd. The gallery is open Wednesday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

For more informaton on the Beach Photo Club, please visit www.beachphotoclub.com