Scarborough Arena Gardens closed due to need for roof repairs

Scarborough Arena Gardens was closed earlier this month due to the need for roof repairs. It will be closed for the remainder of the skating season.

Scarborough Arena Gardens on Birchmount Road, between Danforth and Kingston roads, has been closed since Feb. 5 due to repair work urgently needed on the roof.

It was during a routine assessment that the problem was identified. The arena will be closed for the rest of the season for repairs.

“The safety of the public is our utmost priority, which is why we regularly conduct assessments to identify issues and prioritize necessary work,” said Jaclyn Carlisle, a City of Toronto spokesperson. “As assessments are on going, it’s too early to confirm a completion date for these repairs.”

Carlisle said there will be updates of the progress of the arena posted online at www.toronto.ca/data/parks/alerts/centres/index.html

The city is working with Scarborough Arena Gardens permit holders by providing them with alternative ice time wherever possible and credits or refunds can be issued where alternatives are not possible.

There are drop-in skate programs still available at McCowan District Park, 150 McCowan Rd., and Scarborough Village Recreation Centre, 3600 Kingston Rd. To find the nearest drop-in skate programs near you, visit www.toronto.ca