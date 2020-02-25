Investigation linked to search warrant in Broadview and Gerrard area results in child pornography charges against Aurora man

A 40-year-old Aurora man is facing numerous child porn charges in connection with an investigation by Toronto police.

As of a result of a search warrant executed by Toronto police in the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area last year, a 40-year-old man from Aurora has been charged with a number of child pornography offences.

On April 3 of 2019, members of the Toronto Police Service Sex Crimes – Child Exploitation Section, conducted the search warrant which led to information concerning a man allegedly using social media to conduct a sexually related chat with a 13-year-old child.

Police allege a man made sexually explicit material available to a child during the chat.

A man also chatted via social media with an adult and allegedly made, distributed, possessed and accessed child sexual abuse material, police alleged.

On Feb. 21, 2020, Nicholas Cooper, 40, of Aurora, was charged with luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, seven counts of making child pornography, seven counts of distributing child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of accessing child pornography.

Police allege the accused used the online identity of “Megan Ainsley Cole”, “nicojaylass” and “lucanhayder”.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https:/www.222tips.com

Reporting can also be made at Canada’s National Tipline for Reporting the Online Sexual Exploitation of Children at www.cybertip.ca