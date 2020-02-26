Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown to moderate Community Conversation on Racism event

Beaches-East York MPP Rima Berns-McGown will take part in a Community Conversation on Racism event set for Thursday, Feb. 27, in East York.

Beaches East-York MPP Rima Berns-McGown will take part in a Community Conversation on Racism this week.

The event takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27 at The Old’s Cool General Store, 250 Westlake Ave., in East York from 6 to 8 p.m.

The free event will be moderated by Berns McGown and will feature facilitators Caldwell Williams from STAND, Rajean Hoilett from the Campaign for Free Phones for Prisoners and Warren Abbey from the John Howard Society.

The discussion will mainly be around institutional anti-Black racism and how to combat it.

Other issues up for discussion on the evening’s agenda are police carding and over-surveillance; unjust evictions from social housing; and oppressive prison policies regarding cell phone contracts?

The event will have free snacks and beverages. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own mug for the environment.