Silver Ladle Award goes to AMS Pizza and Wings at Community Centre 55’s annual Soup Tasting Competition

Appu from AMS Pizza and Wings shows off the Silver Ladle Award he recently won at Community Centre 55's Soup Tasting Competition. Photo by Alana Rayman.

AMS Pizza and Wings won its fourth Silver Ladle Award at Community Centre 55’s recent Soup Tasting Competition.

The event took place at Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., on Thursday, Feb. 13 and featured four local restaurants competing for the honour of winning the Silver Ladle Award.

There was a big turnout for the event, which had those attending voting for their favourite soup among the four entries. The annual Soup Tasting Competition helps raise funds for Community Centre 55 programs.

Along with AMS, other restaurants taking part in the event were Kings Diner, Murphy’s Law, and The Porch Light Cafe.

Appu from AMS Pizza and Wings was the winner for the fourth time for his yummy veggie soup which was a hit with the voters.

“I am happy that I won and I believe that I won again because of the freshness and ingredients,” said Appu.

AMS Pizza and Wings is located at 162 Main St., just south of Gerrard Street East.