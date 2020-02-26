Winter Stations installation Noodlefeed removed from Woodbine Beach

The number of Winter Stations art installations on Woodbine Beach has been reduced to three with the removal of the Noodlefeed installation on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Exact details on why the installation was removed are not yet known. Winter Stations organizers are expected to release information in the near future on why the removal took place.
Visitors to the site of the installation on Wednesday, Feb. 26 found some piles of straw but nothing else.
The Noodlefeed installation was designed by iheartblob from Vienna, Austria.
In its description, Noodle Feed created a shared augmented reality environment where people can interact in new ways and consider “that the world is much more than we perceive.”
The “noodles” were designed to attract attention and the “rough matte texture of recycled sailcloth contrasts with the soft, springy cushioning of the objects, inviting visitors to move them in to chairs, beds and shelters.”
An augmented reality app for Noodlefeed also let visitors to the installation leave digital traces of their time spent, including photos and stories, that can be seen by other users.
The remaining three Winter Stations installations are Mirage, from Madrid, Spain; Kaleidoscope of the Senses, from Scotland; and The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble from Centennial College.
