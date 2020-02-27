Leonard Cohen: A Celebration of his Music concert slated for Beach United Church

The concert Leonard Cohen: A Celebration of his Music is set for the afternoon of Sunday, March 1 at Beach United Church.

The music of Leonard Cohen will be celebrated at a concert slated for Sunday, March 1, at 3 p.m. at Beach United Church.

Dr. Mike Daley and his wife Jill will present the concert Leonard Cohen: A Celebration of his Music featuring such classic songs as Suzanne, Bird on The Wire, Dance Me To The End of Love, Hallelujah and more.

Beach United Church is at 140 Wineva Ave.

Tickets are $20.

To order go to www.eventbrite.ca/e/leonard-cohen-a-celebration-of-his-music-tickets-90980086889