Man, 23, faces sex assault charges in connection with incident near Danforth and Coxwell

Toronto police have charged a man in connection with alleged sexual assaults in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area last month.

According to police, a man is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman twice while in a bar in the area on Jan. 24.

The woman reported the incident to police on Feb. 20. A man surrendered himself to police on Feb. 26.

Soren Le Goff, 23, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

In a press release issued on Feb. 27, police said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com