Man, 23, faces sex assault charges in connection with incident near Danforth and Coxwell

Toronto police have charged a man in connection with alleged sexual assaults in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area last month.
According to police, a man is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman twice while in a bar in the area on Jan. 24.
The woman reported the incident to police on Feb. 20. A man surrendered himself to police on Feb. 26.
Soren Le Goff, 23, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
In a press release issued on Feb. 27, police said they are concerned there may be other victims.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.