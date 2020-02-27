Noodle Feed installation removed from Winter Stations for safety and unintentional damage reasons

The Noodle Feed installation, shown here on Family Day, was a popular stop at this year's Winter Stations exhibits on Woodbine Beach. The Noodle Feed exhibit was removed earlier this week due to a combination of safety reasons and unintentional damage that could not be repaired. Photo by Donna Braybrook.

The Noodle Feed installation that was part of Winter Stations 2020 on Woodbine Beach was removed earlier this week due to a combination of safety reasons and unintentional damage that was beyond repair.

The installation, designed by iheartblob from Austria, had proved extremely popular with visitors to Winter Stations this year as they were encouraged to climb on the structure and move its pieces into different shapes such as chairs, beds and shelters.

The usage caused damage to the recycled sailcloth material, stuffed with straw, that compromised safety of the users and could not be repaired, Winter Stations said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“Earlier this week Winter Stations Noodle Feed, was unfortunately removed from Woodbine Beach. While Winter Stations strives to build the vision of all of the winning artists who participate in our design competition, we prioritize the safety of our guests and the environmental impact on the beach,” said the Facebook statement.

“The popularity of this installation caused tears in the fabric and the filling that was used to stuff each noodle had begun to spread. It was advised by our fabricators that the damage was beyond repair, and to remove the installation for the remaining duration of the exhibition. We extend our gratitude and sincerest apologies to the winning team, iheartblob. Their design captured the spirit of Winter Stations as well as the imagination of our visitors, especially the young. Thank you for understanding.”

The number of Winter Stations art installations on Woodbine Beach is now at three. Winter Stations will continue until April 1.

Visitors to the site of the installation noticed its removal on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

In its description, Noodle Feed said it had created a shared augmented reality environment where people can interact in new ways and consider “that the world is much more than we perceive.”

The “noodles” were designed to attract attention and the “rough matte texture of recycled sailcloth contrasts with the soft, springy cushioning of the objects, inviting visitors to move them in to chairs, beds and shelters.”

An augmented reality app for Noodlefeed also let visitors to the installation leave digital traces of their time spent, including photos and stories, that can be seen by other users.

The remaining three Winter Stations installations are Mirage, from Madrid, Spain; Kaleidoscope of the Senses, from Scotland; and The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble from Centennial College.