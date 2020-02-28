Beaches Disc Golf Course to host Toronto Open tournament in March

A young player tests his skills at the Beaches Disc Golf Course in this file photo. The course in Ashbridges Bay Park will host the Toronto Open tournament on the weekend of March 21 and 22.

By ALANA RAYMAN

The Beaches Disc Golf Course will be hosting the Toronto Open disc golf tournament on the weekend of March 21 and 22 at Ashbridges Bay Park.

The tournament will also take place on the same weekend at the disc golf course in Marilyn Bell Park in Toronto’s west end.

Disc golf players of all skill levels are welcome to take part in the Toronto Open, though organizers recommend participants be age 13 or older.

Cost to enter the event is $65 per player. The tourney will consist of two half days of disc golf, from 9 a.m. to noon, with closing ceremonies set for The Docks at Polson Pier.

“Our goal is to bring the Marilyn Bell Park and Beaches courses communities together,’ said Jeff MacKeigan of the Beaches Disc Golf Course.

MacKeigan and his partner Cara Hovius teamed up with the city to build the nine-hole Beaches Disc Golf Course in November of 2018. Last year, they also built another nine-hole course at Marilyn Bell Park, 1095 Lake Shore Blvd. W.

“Our vision is to showcase the great parks of the City of Toronto and let people know about these new free courses. We also have some disc golf pros coming out to the tournament to support the new players.”

The Toronto Open will see players take part in three consecutive rounds (no breaks between rounds) at either the Ashbridges Bay or Marilyn Bell courses on Saturday. For Sunday’s competition, players will be divided into three divisions (A, B or C) based on their scores and they will compete on the opposite course to the one they played on Saturday. Scores from both days will be combined to determine division winners.

Those wishing to play can register online at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Toronto_Open_Showcasing_Beaches_adn_Bell_2020

Registrations will also be taken on March 21 starting at 8 a.m. at either the Ashbridges Bay course, 10 Ashbridges Bay, or the Marilyn Bell Course. A players meeting will take place at *;45 a.m. at both courses prior to the tournament’s start.

MacKeigan said spectators are welcome to come to either course to cheer on the players during the Toronto Open.

Since its opening, MacKeigan said the Beaches course has grown in popularity. It has created a community of all ages, who come out to enjoy the sport of disc golf and the outdoors.

For more information, please visit the Beaches Disc Golf Course on Facebook, or see our earlier Beach Metro News story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2019/11/13/beaches-disc-golf-course-in-ashbridges-bay-park-approaches-first-anniversary/