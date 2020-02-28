Danforth Avenue Long and McQuade store now open in southwest Scarborough

Long and McQuade on Danforth Avenue is open for business and welcoming customers as of Friday, Feb. 28, afternoon. Photo by Alana Rayman.

By ALANA RAYMAN

The new Long and McQuade music store in southwest Scarborough opened on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 28 after a brief delay while waiting for a final approval from the City of Toronto.

The store at 3313 Danforth Ave., just east of Pharmacy Avenue, was slated to open at 10 a.m. but did not actually open the doors until 1:30 p.m. while waiting for a final sign-off from the city.

The two-storey store is one of the largest Long and McQuade music stores in Canada, and has been in the making for five years.

“Thanks to the efforts of city staff working together with the great team at Long and McQuade, the store opened earlier this afternoon,” Scarborough Southwest Councillor Gary Crawford told Beach Metro News on Friday afternoon.

“We are looking forward to the grand opening this spring,” he added.

Eager customers were waiting in their cars or lining up outside in anticipation of the store’s opening.

“We are fully open for business and we have everything available when it comes to music, from instruments; to rentals to lessons,” said store manager Neil Guise.

The brand new store is 13,500 square feet and has all kinds of audio and recording equipment, and DJ equipment.

“We are excited and happy to be in the Danforth area and be in the community,” said Guise. “There will also be an official grand opening on May 23 featuring free snacks, drinks and entertainment.”

Councillor Crawford added, “Long and McQuade have a long history in Toronto, and I’m pleased that a new chapter in their history is unfolding in Scarborough Southwest. Scarborough has a wealth of creative talent, and having quality resources available will serve this and surrounding communities well.”

The store was fairly busy on Friday afternoon as customers were eager to browse the aisles.

“The store is big, bright and well organized,” said customer James Andrews who came in from the neighbourhood to have a look with his son.

For more on the Long and McQuade store on Danforth Avenue, please see our earlier story at https://www.beachmetro.com/2020/02/25/new-long-and-mcquade-music-store-on-danforth-avenue-set-to-open-on-friday-feb-28/