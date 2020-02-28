The Beaches to play sold-out shows at The Danforth Music Hall this weekend

The Beaches and their most recent release The Professional. The band is playing three shows this weekend at The Danforth Music Hall.

Local band The Beaches will perform three sold-out shows this weekend at The Danforth Music Hall.

The performances are part of the band’s international tour in support of their latest album The Professional.

The shows are slated for Friday, Feb. 28; Saturday, Feb. 29; and Sunday, March 1.

It’s a homecoming for the band who have been on the road for much of this year and 2019.

Highlights of the past year for The Beaches include opening for The Rolling Stones in their only Canadian concert on June 29, 2019 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds north of Barrie.

The Beaches also performed at the Grey Cup’s Kickoff Show on Nov. 24, 2019 in Calgary.

Members of The Beaches are Jordan Miller, Kylie Miller, Leandra Earl and Eliza Enman McDaniels. The Miller sisters and McDaniels all grew up in the Beach.

For more information on The Beaches, please visit www.thebeachesband.com