Withrow Park Skating Party set for evening of Friday, Feb. 28

The fourth annual Withrow Park Skating Party takes place on Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The skating part goes from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Withrow Park rink, and there will be music, cookies and hot chocolate. Those attending are asked to bring their own reusable mug for hot chocolate.

Withrow Park is located at 725 Logan Ave.

The skating party is sponsored by Fatima Bregman of ReMax Hallmark Realty Ltd.

For more information, please visit the Friends of Withrow Park Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/withrowpark/posts/