Gas leak forces brief closure of Queen Street East at Lee Avenue

A gas leak briefly closed Queen Street East at Lee Avenue on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 29.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m. after a sidewalk snowplow hit a gas meter on the wall of a building on the north side of Queen Street East just west of Lee Avenue.
The collision knocked the cap off the meter and resulted in a minor gas leak that forced the closure of Queen between Lee and Wheeler Avenue while crews contained the leak.
A TTC streetcar was brought in for people to take shelter in if needed while the situation was being assessed.
By 10:15 a.m., the gas leak had been safely contained and Queen Street East had been fully re-opened to traffic.
