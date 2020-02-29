Greewood Park Winterfest set for Sunday, March 1

Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni players Tom Fergus and Lou Franceschetti led a hockey skills clinic at last year's Greenwood Park Winterfest. This year's event is set for Sunday, March 1.

Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher and the Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre are teaming up to host the annual Greenwood Park Winterfest on Sunday, March 1.

The event takes place from 1 to 4 p.m., with many of the activities centred on the park’s outdoor rink and skating trail.

There will be a live DJ, face painting, hot chocolate, skating lessons and a hockey skills lesson with a Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni player.

The scheduled lessons are women’s/girl’s only Learn to Skate at 1 p.m., Co-ed Learn to Skate at 1:30 p.m. and advanced skills sessions by a Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni player from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Greenwood Park is located at 150 Greenwood Ave.

For more information, please call 416-392-1750 or visit www.eastviewcentre.com