PetsSmart At The Beach on Queen Street East announces April closure

A sign in the window of the store at 2050 Queen St. E., on the north side between Hambly and Lee avenues, said the store’s last day of business will be April 12.

“See ya soon,” read the sign advising customers they could find their nearest PetsSmart location online.

A statement from PetsSmart’s corporate offices in Arizona that was sent to Beach Metro News did not offer any reasons for the closure or indicate if there were plans for another store at a different location in the neighbourhood.

“We continuously assess and adjust our store portfolio to best meet the needs of our customers and will be closing the Toronto Beach PetsSmart location in April,” the statement said.

“We are working with our associates and pet parents to help facilitate a smooth transition.”

The PetsSmart At The Beach store opened in September of 2016 in what had previously been the location of a Shoppers Drug Mart.