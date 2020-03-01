Community Consultation Meeting on plans for Don Summerville Apartments set for March 3

This artist's conception shows the redeveloped Don Summerville Apartments area near Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue.

The City of Toronto will hold a Community Consultation Meeting regarding redevelopment plans for the Don Summerville Apartments’ land in the Queen Street East and Coxwell Avenue area on the evening of Tuesday, March 3.The meeting will take place at S. H. Armstrong Community Centre, 56 Woodfield Rd. at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting is an open invitation for residents to learn more about the planning application for 1555-1575 Queen St. E. by asking questions and sharing comments.

The redevelopment plan will see the two Toronto Community Housing (TCHC) apartment buildings on the land at 1555 and 1575 Queen St. E., replaced with a 10-storey residential building and a 17-storey and 15-storey mixed-use building.

The development will include retail uses at-grade and 771 residential units, which has 120 rent-geared-to-income units, 100 affordable retail units, 188 market rental units and 363 market condominium units.

Tenants who live in the existing buildings will be moved to other TCHC properties during construction of the new development. They will have the right to return once it is finished.

Work on the project is anticipated to be complete by 2023.

For more information, visit www.toronto.ca/planning/developmentapplications