Scarborough Model Railroad Club open house on Sunday, March 1

Lyndon Wadsworth looks at the display by the Scarborough Model Railroad Club at last Sunday's open house. A second open house is set for March 1. Photo by Cheska Lim.

The Scarborough Model Railroad Club will host an open house for members of the community on Sunday, March 1.

The open house will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 17 Jeavons Ave. in the Birchmount and Danforth roads area.

The Scarborough Model Railroad Club has been popular with railway enthusiasts for more than 40 years with its vast model railway operation featuring an extensive layout of land and locomotives.

They feature 1,500-square foot 1950s era layout set in southwestern Ontario with freight and passenger service trains, and a 1,300-square foot layout running through mountain scenery.

Admission to the open house is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and $2 for children, and only cash will be accepted.