SHE Leads panel discussion set for Fox Theatre on International Women’s Day

The SHE Leads panel discussion takes place on Sunday, March 8 (International Women's Day) at the Fox Theatre on Queen Street East.

The Fox Theatre in the Beach will host the SHE Leads panel discussion on Sunday, March 8, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The event will have four successful female speakers from the community and discussion topics will include achieving work-life integration (versus work-life balance); facing fear and anxiety; and embracing mistakes and having the courage to take chances.

Moderator for the event, which takes place between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., will be Maureen Adamson who is president of Fleming College in Peterborough.

Panel members are:

Melanie Wright, Broker and Owner of the Wright Sisters Group which she and her sister founded in 1999. Wright is involved in the community and mentors young professtionals.

Trang Trinh, the founding director and CEO of TREC Brands – a recreational cannabis brand. Trinh is one of the few female cannabis CEOs in Canada. She has more than 10 years of professional services experience.

Rochelle De Clute, Broker of Record De Clute Real Estate, Union Realty Brokerage Inc., and a well-respected community entrepreneur.

The Fox Theatre is located at 2236 Queen St. E.

Those interested in attending this free event are asked to please register at www.eventbrite.ca/e/she-leads-international-womens-day-panel-at-the-fox-theatre-tickets-93152221803