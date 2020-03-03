Community Centre 55’s Seniors Active Living Fair set for March 11 at Beach United Church

The Seniors Active Living Fair, presented by Community Centre 55, will take place on Wednesday, March 11, at Beach United Church.

Community Centre 55 hosts its Seniors Active Living Fair on Wednesday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Beach United Church, 140 Wineva Ave.

The event will include more than 30 health and other service vendors to educate and provide resources to seniors on how to stay healthy, safe and independent.

There will also be workshops, fitness classes and free healthy refreshments.

“Seniors will have access to information regarding a range of health, financial, fraud safety, food and nutrition, special interest for seniors, travel and everything to do with aging well,” said Community Centre 55’s Jade Maitland.

Special workshops and information booths will include coping with chronic joint pain from arthritis, speaking of bones-osteoporosis, home-sharing, seniors fraud and safety by Toronto police, yoga, pilates and improving sleep.

There’s also going to be several seniors organizations, government representatives and special guests in attendance, including celebrity chef Corbin Tomaseszki who has been featured in shows such as Restaurant Makeover and Dinner Party Wars.