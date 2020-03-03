Girl, 12, injured after being struck by vehicle on Gerrard Street East near Main Street

Police officers and firefighters help a girl who was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Gerrard Street East near Norwood Avenue on Tuesday, March 3, afternoon. The girl was conscious and speaking after the incident, but was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries. Photo by Alana Rayman.

By ALANA RAYMAN

A 12-year-old was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Gerrard Street East near Norwood Avenue on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 3.

The incident took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. at a crosswalk on Gerrard west of Main Street.

The driver of the white Lexus SUV that struck the girl remained at the scene.

The girl was speaking and had vital signs, but was in visible pain and taken to hospital. There was no further information on the extent of the girl’s injuries.

A couple who witnessed the incident told Beach Metro News that the girl was crossing at a crosswalk when she was struck.

The girl’s parents were not at the scene, but were contacted.