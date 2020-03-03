The Secret Marathon returns to the Beach for March 4 run

Kate McKenzie and Hirra Farooqi recently took part in last year's Secret Marathon in the Beach. This year's event takes place on the evening of Wednesday, March 4.

By AMANDA DA SILVA

In support of International Woman’s Day celebrations taking place this week and next, the Secret Marathon is returning to the Beach.

The third annual 3K run/walk will take place on Wednesday March 4, at the Running Room, 1977 Queen St. E. at 6:30 p.m.

Former Beach resident Kate McKenzie was inspired to create the event after filming a documentary about the first women in Afghanistan to run a marathon.

She then partnered with Martin Parnell to help make a difference in Canada for those who didn’t feel safe to go for a run or walk at night.

“We want The Secret 3K to make a difference locally and globally,” said McKenzie in a recent press release.

“We have partnered with Girl Guides of Canada locally, and internationally we support removing barriers for women to access sport and education through The Marathon of Afghanistan as well as the charity, Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.”

The Secret Marathon is held in every province in Canada.

Also, there were 16 countries that participated last year including the U.S., the U.K., China, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Portugal, Denmark, Israel, Uganda and Afghanistan.

Last year the marathon was able to raise more than $12,000 for Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan.

For every $300 raised the charity is able to help a young Afghan girl go to school for a year. This year they hope to raise $20,000.

There will be post -race refreshments and celebrations. The participants will learn more about Girl Guides, Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan, the Marathon in Afghanistan and the Secret Marathon documentary film.

Those wishing to take part can register for the marathon on March 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Running Room, or in advance online at www.thesecretmarathon.com/secret3k