Danforth Avenue Tim Hortons celebrates opening by raising funds for camp foundation

The Tim Hortons location at 426 Danforth Ave., at Arundel Avenue , will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, March 5, by raising funds to help kids go to camp.

All of the proceeds collected at the grand opening celebration will be donated to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps.

The Tim Hortons Foundation Camps support disadvantaged and at-risk youth from every Tim Hortons community, between ages 12 to 16, to attend a multi-year camp-based program where they learn and build essential life skills. There is no cost to them or their families to attend.

At the camps, participants learn social, emotional and innovation skills as well as behaviours such as volunteerism and motivation to learn. The goal is to empower these youth to have a positive and successful future.

There are seven camps across North America that run year-round summer and school programs.

The summer program invites youth from ages 12-16 for nine days and five consecutive summer nights. The school program invites youths from grades six to eight for three-day camp visits, two times.

The Tim Hortons Foundation Camps are funded by restaurant owners, guests, and sponsors through Tim Hortons Camp Day, fundraising events and the year-round donations collected through the coin boxes at the cash areas.

For a thank you to those shopping at the new Tim Hortons at 426 Danforth Ave., the first 100 guests will receive a $5 loaded Tim Card.

All guests will receive a coupon for a free Nitro Beverage on a future visit.