Electric Island will not return to Woodbine Park as 2020 events will take place at Ontario Place

By AMANDA DA SILVA
Electric Island’s new venue for 2020 will be Ontario Place.
In 2019, two of the Electric Island house and techo music events were held at Woodbine Park because the original venue, the Toronto islands, were not available due to Lake Ontario flooding.
“We’re lucky to host several fantastic music, food, and charitable festivals over the summer, it’s part of what makes our community such a special place to live,” Beaches East-York Councillor Brad Bradford told Beach Metro News when asked for reaction on the festival not returning to the neighbourhood.
“It was good to host and bring another event to our community to show people from around the GTA what our community has to offer.”
Electric Island began in 2012 and is a concert/picnic event that has a lineup throughout each summer of international artists who play house and techno music.
Concert dates for Electric Island at Ontario Place this year are May 17, July 1, Aug. 8, Sept. 5 and Sept 6.
The lineup of artists has yet to be announced.
For more information, visit www.electricisland.to
