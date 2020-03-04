Scarborough Players production of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice opens this Friday

Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice follows the adventures of the Bennett family as they find matches for their five daughters.

The Scarborough Players production of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice opens on Friday, March 6.

Performances will take place at the Scarborough Village Theatre, 3600 Kingston Rd., until March 21.

This adaptation is the classic story by Austen that follows the Bennett family as they find matches for their five daughters.

Show times are March 6-7, 12-14, 19-20 at 8 p.m. and March 8, 15 and 21 at 2 p.m.

Ticket prices are $24 regular, $20 for senior and student and $19 for group rates.

For tickets, call the Box Office at 416-267-9292 or visit www.theatrescarborough.com/scarborough-players/productions/pride-and-prejudice