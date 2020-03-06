‘Beach Bath’ planned for Winter Stations 2020 Art Pop-Up on Queen Street East this Sunday

The Beach's Percussion Ensemble is one of the Winter Stations 2020 exhibits now on display at Woodbine Beach. Photo by Donna Braybrook.

The Sunday, March 8, Winter Stations 2020 Art Pop-Up hosted by East End Arts will focus on the sense of smell and is being presented by the North Shore Apothecary.

The Art Pop-Ups are free events as part of this year’s Winter Stations installations on Woodbine Beach, and will take place every Sunday until March 22 at 1961 Queen St. E. from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The workshops for this year’s Art Pop-Ups follow with the theme of the Winter Stations’ Beyond the Five Senses. The first two workshops, which have already taken place, examined the senses of sight and taste.

This Sunday’s workshop will show participants how to create a “Beach Bath” which will contain botanicals collected from the shores of Lake Ontario. The workshop will focus on slowing down, focusing and contemplation.

For the fourth workshop on Sunday, March 15, the theme is “hear” and it will be hosted by the Artery Collective. The program will be linked to the collective’s current co-creation community who are dedicated to the arts and it will feature an afternoon of music and performance.

For the fifth and final workshop on Sunday, March 22, the sense “touch” will be the theme. Felt artist Wendy Anderson will present the workshop. Participants are to meet at the boardwalk in front of the Donald D. Summerville pool (1867 Lake Shore Blvd. E.) to collect materials along the beach, and they will be then be guided in creating their own textural sculpture.

For more information on the Winter Station Art Pop-Ups, please visit www.eastendarts.ca/winter-stations-art-pop-ups/

Winter Stations 2020 is on display at Woodbine Beach until March 31. Winter Stations local partners include the Beach Village BIA and East End Arts.

Originally featuring four works of art, Winter Stations is now down to three installations as the Noodle Feed exhibit had to be removed for safety and damage reasons earlier this week.

The remaining three installations are The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble from Centennial College; Mirage from Spain; and Kaleidoscope of the Senses from Scotland.

The Beach’s Percussion Ensemble consists of three structures of varying sizes formed of a series of stacked wooden prisms in a circular shape beside a giant steel drum. Metal bells will hang as well, releasing sounds like a wind chime. Visitors will be able to use sticks attached to the structure to make their own sounds and join the ensemble.

Mirage was designed to read the movements of the sun and people. Depending on where visitors to the exhibit are positioned, they see either a red transparent sun setting or a light and bright rising sun. As they walk closer, they will see the thin structure that makes these two realities possible.

Kaleidoscope of the Senses re-purposes the existing lifeguard chair and brings together a dynamic composition of elements that are “both a visual and experiential celebration of the senses and a metaphor of the body in space.”

For more information, please visit https://winterstations.com/