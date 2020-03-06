Heather Bambrick Trio to perform at Beach United Church on afternoon of March 7

Heather Bambrick's recently released album Fine state. The Heather Bambrick Trio performs a Jazz and Reflection concert on March 7 at Beach United Church.

A Jazz and Reflection concert featuring the Heather Bambrick Trio will take place at Beach United Church on Saturday, March 7.

The concert starts at 4:30 p.m.

A JUNO Award-nominated vocalist, Bambrick prides herself on being an entertainer through and through.

Her concerts have been described as what happens “when Ella Fitzgerald meets Carol Burnett at a Newfoundland kitchen party.”

There is no charge to attend the concert, but donations will always be gratefully received.

Beach United Church is located at 140 Wineva Ave.