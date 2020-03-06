Man charged in connection with car break-ins at underground parking garage in East York

A man is facing numerous charges after 21 vehicles were allegedly broken into earlier this week at an underground parking garage in East York.
According to police, multiple vehicles were allegedly broken into at the garage at 100 Gamble Ave., just west of Pape Avenue, on Wednesday, March 4.
As a result of an investigation by officers with 55 Division, Jeffrey McGough, 34, of no fixed address was arrested on Thursday, March 5.
He has been charged with 21 counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, posession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.
Anyone with further information can contact 55 Division police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
Did you enjoy this article? If so, you may consider becoming a Voluntary Subscriber to the Beach Metro Community News and help us continue providing the community with more local content such as this. For over 40 years, our staff have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who’s making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support Beach Metro News.