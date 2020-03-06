Man charged in connection with car break-ins at underground parking garage in East York

A 34-year-old man is facing numerous charges after an investigation into alleged car break-ins at an underground parking garage in East York earlier this week.

A man is facing numerous charges after 21 vehicles were allegedly broken into earlier this week at an underground parking garage in East York.

According to police, multiple vehicles were allegedly broken into at the garage at 100 Gamble Ave., just west of Pape Avenue, on Wednesday, March 4.

As a result of an investigation by officers with 55 Division, Jeffrey McGough, 34, of no fixed address was arrested on Thursday, March 5.

He has been charged with 21 counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of theft under $5,000, posession of property obtained by crime and possession of break-in instruments.

Anyone with further information can contact 55 Division police at 416-808-5500, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com