Woman injured after being struck by vehicle at Main Street and Gerrard Street East

Firefighters and paramedics treat a woman who was injured after being struck by a vehicle on the northeast corner of Main and Gerrard on the afternoon of Friday, March 6. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

A female pedestrian suffered what appeared to be minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Gerrard Street East on the afternoon of Friday, March 6.

The incident took place at approximately 2 p.m.

The woman appeared to have been near the northeast corner of the intersection when she was struck by a white accessibility bus.

There are no further details on the incident available.