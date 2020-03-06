Woman injured after being struck by vehicle at Main Street and Gerrard Street East

A female pedestrian suffered what appeared to be minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Main Street and Gerrard Street East on the afternoon of Friday, March 6.
The incident took place at approximately 2 p.m.
The woman appeared to have been near the northeast corner of the intersection when she was struck by a white accessibility bus.
There are no further details on the incident available.
