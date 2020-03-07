Beach Hebrew Institute celebrates 100 Years of Jewish Music in Toronto at Sunday concert

As part of its 100th anniversary celebrations, the Beach Hebrew Institute will host the 100 Years of Jewish Music in Toronto concert on Sunday, March 8.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. and features Cantors Moshe Saadon, Tibor Kovari, The Jewish Family Choir and more.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Beach Hebrew Institute on Kenilworth Avenue, just south of Queen Street East, and the concert is part of the centenary celebrations.

The concert will look at the music that moved the members of the shul, decade by decade. The program will be lively, partly participatory, and in English, Hebrew and Yiddish. It will include many genres – from classical to popular, from Cantorial to Gospel, and is appropriate for the whole family.

A suggested donation of $18 is asked for those attending Sunday’s concert.

The Beach Hebrew Institute is located at 109 Kenilworth Ave.

For more information, please visit https://www.beachhebrewinstitute.ca/