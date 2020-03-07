Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 to host Funday event, St. Patrick’s Day party this month

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 on Dawes Road hosts a number of events this month including a St. Patrick's Day party which will take place on March 15. There is also a Funday event set for Sunday, March 8.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 11 will be hosting a number of upcoming events this March including a St. Patrick’s Day party.

On Sunday March 8, there will be Funday featuring entertainer David Wildsmith from 2 to 6 p.m.

The event is free and all are welcome. For a cost of $9, however, those attending can enjoy a meal that will be served at 4 p.m. On the menu will be peameal bacon on a bun, salad and dessert.

Tickets for the meal can be purchased in the Legion’s Clubroom.

On Sunday, March 15, Branch 11 hosts its St. Patrick’s Day party.

It will take place from noon to 6 p.m. and feature entertainment by the Ulster Accordion Band and Irish dancers. Those attending are reminded to wear green. On the menu will be Irish stew, chilli and crusty bread. There’s no cost for admission and all are welcome.

Branch 11 is located at 9 Dawes Rd.

For more information, please call 416-699-1353.