TTC streetcar track rail grinding work set for Queen Street East starting on Sunday, March 8, night

A streetcar leaves the Neville Park Loop and heads west along Queen Street East in this Beach Metro News file photo.

East Toronto residents need to be aware that the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is planning streetcar track work on a number of local roads beginning on Sunday, March 8.

Rail grinding work will take place between 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m. in the impacted areas. The TTC says the work is necessary because certain sections of track have developed some rail roughness.

“The work will improve the current condition of the rail, extend the life of the rail and provide a smoother streetcar operation through those areas,” the TTC said in a Transit Notice.

Work is scheduled for a number of busy streetcar lines including sections of Queen Street East between the Neville Park Loop and Carlaw Avenue. The work will impact TTC streetcar service on the 501/301 routes during the hours of the rail grinding.

On March 8 and 9, rail grinding work will take place on Queen Street East between Neville Park Loop and Balsam Avenue.

On March 9 and 10, work will take place on Queen Street East between Kenilworth Avenue and Northern Dancer Boulevard.

On March 10 and 11, work will take place on Broadview Avenue between Mountstephen and Thompson streets. This will impact TTC streetcar service on the 504 and 304 routes.

On March 11 and 12, work will take place on Gerrard Street East between Jones and Bolton avenues. This will impact TTC streetcar service on the 506 and 306 routes.

For more information on the changes to routes due to the rail grinding work, please visit https://www.ttc.ca/Service_Advisories/Route_diversions/index.jsp