Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash near Birchmount and Danforth roads

A 23-year old man has suffered what Toronto police say are life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash in the Birchmount and Danforth roads area.
According to police, the man was riding a blue Suzuki motorcyle southbound on North Bonnington Avenue, near Zenith Drive, when he lost control and fell to the ground on Sunday, March 8, at approximately 2 p.m.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet during at time of the accident, police said, and he is currently in hospital with life threatening injuries.
Toronto police are asking local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of either the area or incident to contact traffic unit investigators at 416-808-1900.
People with information can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
