Parenting expert and author Alyson Schafer to speak at Glen Ames school on The Joys and Fears Of The Teen Years

Alyson Schafer will speak on The Joys And Fears Of The Teen Years on the evening of Tuesday, March 10, at Glen Ames Senior Public School in the Beach.

One of Canada’s leading parenting experts and an internationally acclaimed best-selling author, Alyson Schafer, is coming to Glen Ames Senior Public School for a presentation to the community this week.

Schafer will speak on The Joys and Fears Of The Teen Years on Tuesday, March 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the school which is located at 18 Williamson Rd.

The presentation is hosted by the Glen Ames Parent Council and is sponsored by Muskoka Woods Summer Camp. Those attending will have a chance to win a free week of camp at Muskoka Woods.

Schafer’s work has been featured on Today’s Parent, CBC News, the Marilyn Denis Show and CTV.

A therapist, author and internationally acclaimed parenting expert, Schafer empowers families by sharing her principles, rules and tools for raising happy and healthy kids.

She promotes a firm but friendly “democratic parenting” style and offers practical solutions backed by extensive research.

There is a suggested donation fee of $10 per person (cash or credit card at the door) for Tuesday night’s presentation.

Coffee and light refreshments will be available for purchase.

People wishing to attend are asked to please register at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/an-evening-with-alyson-schafer-tickets-93205527241