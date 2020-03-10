Murphy’s Law pub hosts A Month of Sundaes event with artist Stephen Wohleber

Beach’s pub Murphy’s Law is hosting a special night to showcase the works of Ontario artist Stephen Wohleber on Tuesday, March 10.
Those attending are invited to explore Wohleber’s drawings from 12th-18th century Renaissance, Baroque, Gothic, and Victorian Century periods. The drawings are inspired by Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Indian, Persian, Scandinavian and Spanish influences.
In 2009, Orville Collaborative Publishing founder Michael Copas worked with Wohler who is based in Britt, Ontario (an hour north of the Parry Sound) to print 25 of his books of his series, A Month of Sundaes.
The theme is based on his knowledge of art, architecture, and history all mixed together with imagination and flare.
At tonight’s event, the second edition of A Month of Sundaes will be available to be signed. There will also be wine and cheese reception.
Murphy’s Law pub is located at 1702 Queen St. E., and the event runs from 7 to 10 p.m.
Those planning on attending are asked to please RSVP at info@collaborativepublishing.ca
